KENNEBUNKPORT – Property owners who plan offer short-term rentals in Kennebunkport in 2022 need to apply for a license to do so with the town’s codes and planning department by Dec. 31.

Community Planner Eli Rubin estimated about 280 people have applied and expected a total of 300 applicants by the end of the day Dec. 10. He told the selectmen’s board that about 140 others have been identified through online listings but as of Dec. 9, had not applied.

“We’re encouraging people to get it done by the end of December,” said Rubin. “The ordinance requires they do so in order to be able to rent.”

He said if owners do not apply by Dec. 31, they are prohibited from renting for all of 2022.

As of Dec. 9, about 175 of the 300 applications had been approved, and Rubin estimated a three- to four-week turnaround.

Voters approved the new short-term rental ordinance that applies to properties rented for periods of 30 days or less, 627-565 in June. The intent, spelled out in the ordinance preamble, “is to ensure that residential neighborhoods are not unduly impacted by the operation of short term rentals within the town.”

Selectmen in September set the annual licensing fee at $325 for a rental that had up to three bedrooms, and $575 for a rental with four or more bedrooms. The board voted that that those who have rented at least 14 days in 2019, 2020 or 2021 may apply for a 2022 license.

Rubin told selectmen the applications had generated just under $100,000 so far.

All corners of Kennebunkport are included, and Rubin said there has been some confusion about that. He said if at some time in the future the town adopts a cap on the number of licenses issued, Goose Rocks Beach would be exempt from the cap, because it has been considered a seasonal neighborhood since its inception. At present, the board has not adopted a cap on licenses.

He told selectmen that about 125 of the applications received were from Goose Rocks Beach.

“I thought there would be more, right away,” from Goose Rocks Beach, said chair Sheila Matthews-Bull.

Town Manager Laurie Smith said the codes and planning office has done a great job on the project. “It has been a tremendous amount of work setting up the program from scratch and answering questions,” she said.

Rubin said the office had been in touch with the online rental platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo and others and that those agencies have sent both an initial letter and a reminder to Kennebunkport customers who advertise on their sites.

“They’ve bene a great partner,” said Rubin.

The town’s website has a short-term rental application page with a tutorial, list of documents needed to apply. For a link to the ordinance and more information, visit https://www.kennebunkportme.gov/code-enforcement-planning/pages/short-term-rentals. Owners may also call codes and planning office at 967-1614.

