City won’t tolerate hatred
To the editor,
Recently, a menorah that was erected by a synagogue in South Portland was vandalized by cowards in the dark of night during this sacred and holy season of many faiths.
We stand in solidarity with our Jewish siblings and we the people, and proud residents of our great city will not tolerate anti-Semitism and hatred in any shape or form directed at any group based on religious beliefs, racial or ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation and marginalized siblings with disabilities.
Ravi Koil
South Portland
