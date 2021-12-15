NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies of South Portland from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

In announcing the deal Wednesday, Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said Gillies will report to New Jersey. Gillies, 27, appeared in one game for the Blues this season. He has played in 13 NHL games over four seasons with St. Louis and Calgary.

Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday – his first NHL game since April 7, 2018. He has played in five minor league games this season, with the Maine Mariners (ECHL, 1), Providence Bruins (AHL, 3) and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL, 1), posting a 3-1-0 mark with a 1.76 goals-against average in his four AHL starts.

The Devils have already used five goalies this season and have had trouble finding a reliable backup for Mackenzie Blackwood since former Lewiston Maineiacs goalie Jonathan Bernier was placed on injured reserve because of a hip injury.

CAPITALS: Nicklas Backstrom is back in the lineup. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out.

Backstrom was activated after missing the start of the season because of a left hip injury. The center is expected to play Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington also announced that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd had been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve.

While Backstrom, van Riemsdyk and Dowd were set to play against the Blackhawks, the team said Kuznetsov was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol. The Capitals also have forward Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport in the protocol.

Kuznetsov, 29, has nine goals and 21 assists in 28 games this season.

Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, skated again Wednesday morning. The Swede had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.

