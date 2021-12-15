BIDDEFORD POOL – Norma Brundage Marshall, 96, of First Street, passed away Sunday Dec. 12, 2021 at The Landing at Saco Bay, a memory care facility in Saco.

Norma was born in Hartford, Conn. on August 1, 1925, the daughter of Ralph D. and Doris Powers Brundage. Norma grew up in West Hartford, Conn. where she attended primary school, graduating from the William Hall High School in June 1942.

Living in what was then a rural part of town, Norma had fond memories of going on bird walks with her grandfather. To the end of her life, she could recognize many birds simply from their songs, without having to see them. From her grandmother, she learned the love of gardening.

Norma then attended Hartford Junior College, a two-year college for women in West Hartford, Conn., where she was named “most athletic” and having “enchanting (male) cousins” (apparently available for dating fellow classmates).

Continuing her education, she enrolled at the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1948 with a B.S. and a Registered Nurse (RN) degree. She was very proud of this academic accomplishment for her entire life.

Following graduation, she worked as a nurse at the Hartford Hospital where she met and married her husband, Dr. Strother Marshall, who was a young intern there.

As Strother was committed to join the Air Force upon completion of his medical training, the young couple travelled extensively during the early years of their marriage. Strother’s work and study initially took them to Baltimore, Md., where he attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Shortly thereafter, the two spent several years stationed in West Germany at an Air Force Base outside of Munich.

Upon returning to the U.S., they lived in Denver, and Colorado Springs, Colo., Omaha, Neb. and Uniondale, Long Island, N.Y. (Mitchel Air Force Base). On the way, Norma and Strother’s two sons, Arthur and Tom were born.

Upon Strother’s retirement from the military in 1960, the young family settled down in Claremont, N.H. where Strother began a private medical practice. Norma was a dedicated homemaker during those years, but also was very active in the community – both in the local Congregational Church as well as in Hospital related volunteer activities. By that time, the family had purchased a summer home in Biddeford Pool and Norma, Art and Tom spent much of the summer there each year. Guests were always welcome at the Marshall household – both summer and winter. Norma was always a warm and generous host.

In 1975, Strother and Norma relocated to Great Barrington, Mass., where Norma returned to active nursing, working as a charge nurse at a large long-term care facility nearby.

Retiring from that work in the early 1990s, Norma realized one of her life-long dreams of moving permanently to Maine. In 1996, she converted the family summer home to a year-round residence. She spent the next 20 years of her life as an active member of the Biddeford Pool community, helping to re-start the local Union Church and participating in all the many summer and winter social activities.

Norma’s health took a decline in 2014, forcing her to relocate to an assisted living facility in Saco. She resided there for the next six years, staying active to the very end, and endearing herself to all who interacted with her there.

Norma is survived by her son, Arthur Marshall and his wife Ellen of Bethel, and their three children and spouses, Sarah Marshall and Matt Marett of Portland, Chelsea Marshall and Terence Finnegan of Edinburgh, Scotland, and Bill Marshall and Eliza Mette of Portland; as well as four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her former husband, Dr. Strother Marshall; and her son, Thomas Marshall.

The family will be holding a memorial service at the Union Church in Biddeford Pool in January. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider

Union Church

3 Stonecliff Rd.

Biddeford Pool, ME 04006

or:

Maine Audubon Society

20 Gilsland Farm Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105

