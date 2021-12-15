SOUTH PORTLAND – Carol Diane Davis, 78, of Ridgeland Avenue, died unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Portland on June 3, 1943, a daughter of Roy H. and Alberta S. (Hall) Tibbetts. She was raised in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1961. She married Sherwood Davis and had three children. Carol was a kind hearted person. She retired from Friendly’s restaurant where she worked for over 12 years. She had many other jobs throughout her life including seamstress at Hanolds and Healthtex. Carol loved spending time with her family and playing board games and card games. A favorite card game was Phase 10. She specially enjoyed playing Bingo with dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband and two brothers, Larry and Ronnie Tibbetts. She is survived by her children, Wendy Doiron, Paul Davis, and Karen Acker; seven grandchildren, Andrea, Paul, Heather, Britney, Kayla, Jonathan, and Justin. Carol also has several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Sidney Tibbetts.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. A Celebration of her life will be held from 12-4 p.m., at the American Legion hall, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Carol’s online guest book. ﻿

