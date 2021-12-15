WESTBROOK – Manning James Theriault Sr., 84, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021 in Sidney.

Manning was born on Aug. 8, 1937, in Casco, Maine, the son of Arthur H. and Blanche (Berry) Theriault. He joined the Army National Guard and served as a Staff Sergeant as a rifle expert, tank recovery and mechanic from 1954 until 1978. Manning married Janet Humphrey in 1958, enjoying 56 years of marriage until Janet’s passing in 2014.

Manning retired in 1994 from Blue Rock Industries, after 22 years as a mechanic. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Gorham, the American Legion, and the Senior Citizen’s Program in the City of Westbrook.

Manning is survived by his three children, Manning James Theriault, Jr. and wife Debbie, Carmen Marie Theriault, Barbara Leah Theriault Libby and husband Robert; brother Richard Theriault; sisters-in-law Muriel Theriault, Elaine Peters, Karen Darling, Margaret Haskell; brothers -in-law Don Darling, Wallace Humphrey, David Humphrey; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 3-5 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland, followed by a memorial service at Hobbs in South Portland at 10:30 a.m.

