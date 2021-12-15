South Portland fire station draws accolades for its design

The Cash Corner Fire Station in South Portland was featured in the November issue of Firehouse magazine in recognition of its superior design, garnering a prestigious Station Design Award.

The new station was designed by Falmouth-based Grant Hays Associates, Inc. in 2018 “to meet both the current and future needs of the community via the inclusion of the nearby volunteer engine company, a multipurpose training/conference room, ample sleeping and living quarters, a fitness room, offices and state-of-the-art apparatus facilities,” according to the article. “The design team successfully addressed municipal and departmental leadership’s desire for a building that was contemporary in design while incorporating details that are reminiscent of a traditional New England firehouse.”

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized in this national publication,” Public Information Officer Robb Couture said in an email announcing the award.

Town & Country FCU gives the gift of food

Town & Country Federal Credit Union is spreading holiday cheer with contributions to local food pantries in each community where a branch is located as well as other organizations that serve its membership area of Cumberland and York counties. The credit union’s contributions will fund approximately 25,000 meals.

Checks were recently delivered to The Locker Project in Scarborough, which provides food to 30 preschools, schools and neighborhood sites in Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and Gorham; food pantries in Scarborough, South Portland, Biddeford and Saco; and Preble Street and Wayside Food Program, both located in Portland.

“We can’t think of anything more appropriate to do at the holidays than to give the gift of food,” President and CEO David Libby said. “Our philosophy of ‘Local Helping Local’ is not just about providing financial services to our local communities but to do things that make our community stronger and better and this is certainly one way to achieve that goal.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

A Portland woman who specializes in preservation design has been promoted to senior associate at Simons Architects. Julia Tate is a graduate of Cooper Union and joined Simons Architects in 2015. She has over 13 years of experience specializing in educational, sustainable and historic preservation design.

In addition, two local men have been named associates of the firm. Steve Hoffman, of Portland, is a graduate of Auburn University and has over 20 years of diverse experience in professional practice. Certified as a Passive House Designer, he joined SA in 2021. Matt Maiello, a resident of Westbrook, is also a graduate of Cooper Union and joined Simons Architects in 2019. He has over six years of experience and has worked on a variety of commercial and cultural projects.

Gone to the dogs

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: