Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 12/27 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. City Council Executive Session City Hall
Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Thur. 12/30 10 a.m. Board of Health
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
