Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  12/28  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  12/27  5 p.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Tues.  12/28  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues. 12/28  5 p.m.  City Council Executive Session  City Hall

Tues.  12/28  6:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Thur.  12/30  10 a.m.  Board of Health

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

