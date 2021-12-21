Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 12/27 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. City Council Executive Session City Hall

Tues. 12/28 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting

Thur. 12/30 10 a.m. Board of Health

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

