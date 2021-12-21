Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Thur. 12/30 6 p.m. Select Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 12/28 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: