Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  12/28  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  12/28  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Thur.  12/30  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  12/28  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

