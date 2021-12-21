Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 12/28 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Thur. 12/30 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 12/28 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Dec. 24-31
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Dec. 24-31
-
Business
Portland law firm Verrill to ‘combine’ with Boston firm
-
Schools and Education
Elections to fill three Portland school board seats to be held in June
-
Nation & World
Fauci says Fox News host Jesse Watters should be fired for ‘ambush’ and ‘kill shot’ comments