Portland law firm Verrill plans to “combine” with Boston firm Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster to strengthen its presence in that city, the firm said Tuesday.

Verrill said the deal is not a typical acquisition in that neither firm is buying the other. However, the combined entity will operate under the Verrill name. Verrill would not disclose the terms of the transaction, which is expected to close on Jan. 1.

Prior to the transaction, Verrill has 231 employees and Rackemann has 44 employees, according to Verrill, which has principal offices in Portland, Boston and Westport, Connecticut.

“With the combination, Verrill’s Boston office will expand to 60 lawyers, and the firm’s overall attorney headcount will reach nearly 150 attorneys,” it said in a news release.

The deal advances Verrill’s strategic plan to expand its Boston capabilities while giving Rackemann a larger platform from which to serve its clients, the release said. Rackemann has experience in real estate, trusts and estates, as well as an insurance regulatory practice. Verrill’s Boston offerings include real estate, litigation, trusts and estates, health care, intellectual property, labor and employment, employee benefits, executive compensation and family law.

Verrill and Rackemann have more than 300 years of combined operations, dating back to 1862 and 1873, respectively.

