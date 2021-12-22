FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles might be without theirs this weekend.

Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday’s home loss to Las Vegas, a 16-14 setback that damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive.

“Good to be back,” Stefanski told reporters on a Zoom call from the team’s Berea, Ohio, facility. “Obviously, working remotely is something that we all did a bunch of last year so it is definitely doable to work remotely, game plan remotely, run meetings, etc., but good to be back in person.”

Meanwhile, the Jets’ Robert Saleh and Eagles’ Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning.

For the Jets, it’s the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton coached practice in Saleh’s absence after finding out about 45 minutes before that the head coach wouldn’t be able to run the session. Saleh, who plans to continue running team meetings virtually, could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative.

If Saleh doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday, Middleton will serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville.

Sirianni also tested positive after feeling symptoms. He’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“I’m feeling OK,” said Sirianni, who was on the sideline for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling a little bit better now, which is good. The rest of the week, I’ll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. … I’ll be running those. Just business as usual.”

PANTHERS: Coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a “major role” in the game, while Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.

Darnold was 4-5 as the team’s starter before being sidelined by a shoulder injury and placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.

The Panthers (5-9) signed Newton to replace him, unsure at that point if Darnold would be able to return this season.

The Panthers have lost their last four games with Newton as their starting quarterback, and the 2015 league MVP has lost his last 12 starts overall for Carolina going back to 2018.

BRONCOS: Drew Lock is preparing for his first start of 2021 on Sunday in Las Vegas after Coach Vic Fangio ruled out starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion last weekend.

Bridgewater was knocked unconscious while scrambling in the third quarter of Denver’s 15-10 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He was carted off the field after suffering his second concussion of the season and transported via ambulance to a hospital, where he was kept overnight.

Lock led the NFL with 18 turnovers last season, including 15 interceptions, to go with 16 touchdown passes. He’s played in three games this season, all in relief of Bridgewater, who beat him out during training camp.

Both the Broncos and Raiders are 7-7 and likely have to win out to have a shot at the playoffs.

DOLPHINS: Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle practiced Wednesday after missing last weekend’s win over the New York Jets while on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Waddle said he didn’t have any symptoms. It was the first time he had to sit out since reaching the NFL. He missed seven games at Alabama last season because of an ankle injury.

BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay addressed its need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.

Bell, released this season after appearing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens, joined the Bucs on Wednesday as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady.

The signing comes after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, creating an opportunity for fourth-year pro Ronald Jones to move back into a role he lost to Fournette late last season.

Fournette did not practice Wednesday, and Coach Bruce Arians said it was too soon to tell how long the versatile running back who’s become a big part of the NFL’s No. 1 passing attack might be sidelined.