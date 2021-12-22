Teens to Trails adds young members to council

When Teens to Trails was introduced us to the phrase, “Make no decision about me, without me,” leaders discovered an opportunity to help teens understand that their ideas and opinions matter. With that thought in mind, Teens to Trails has appointed six student members to its first Youth Advisory Council, including Owen Hill, a sophomore at Bath-based Morse High School and Alice Donahue, who is a Yarmouth High School senior.

The group will meet monthly and their voices will be included in the decisions and priorities the organization sets as it promotes outdoor opportunities for Maine youth.

Military academy nominees announced

The following local students have been nominated to United States Service Academies by Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine:

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis

Owen Frank, Pownal, North Yarmouth Academy; Steven Fulton, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School; Lev Giffune, Cumberland, Greely High School; Camden Hom, South Portland, Cheverus High School; Benjamin Keller, Falmouth, Falmouth High School; Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School; Ryan Moore, Cumberland Foreside, Greely High School; Don Strawbridge, North Yarmouth, Greely High School; George Theall, Portland, Portland High School and Leska Whitmarsh, North Yarmouth, Cheverus High School.

United States Military Academy – West Point: Owen Frank, Pownal, North Yarmouth Academy and Leska Whitmarsh, North Yarmouth, Cheverus High School.

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs

Owen Frank, Pownal, North Yarmouth Academy; Steven Fulton, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School; Benjamin Keller, Falmouth, Falmouth High School; Don Strawbridge, North Yarmouth, Greely High School and Leska Whitmarsh, North Yarmouth, Cheverus High School

