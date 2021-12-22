Two defensive cornerstones and a captain, that’s who the New England Patriots are sending to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Outside linebacker Matt Judon, cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teamer Matthew Slater were selected Wednesday night as the NFL revealed this season’s rosters after weeks of fan voting and ballots cast by coaches and players. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Judon is heading to his third straight Pro Bowl, having already posted a career-high 12.5 sacks this season. He’s also added 54 tackles and a team-best 25 QB hits. Teammates have credited Judon with bringing a new energy to the locker room, and he’s unquestionably boosted the Pats’ pass rush, a major reason why the defense ranks No. 1 in points allowed.

Jackson is also on that list of reasons, with seven interceptions and a league-leading 20 pass breakups. He’s developed into a true shutdown corner this season, most recently erasing Colts’ leading receiver Michael Pittman last Saturday. In November, Jackson snatched three picks and allowed four catches total.

Since he entered the NFL in 2018, no player has grabbed more interceptions. Jackson recently explained his elevated play by saying he’s committed himself to preparing and giving more consistent effort. This is Jackson’s first Pro Bowl selection.

”Just studying more, running to the ball every play, every snap. The little things like that, man,” he said. “You practice those and they carry on into games. That’s how I’ve been preparing myself this year.”

He later added: “I just want to thank my peers, the players I play against, the fans. I appreciate you guys for the votes and just believing in me.”

Slater received his 10th Pro Bowl nod, the most by a primary special teams player in NFL history. Excluding the 2019 season, Slater has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2011. This season, he’s managed nine tackles and played 80% of the Patriots’ special teams snaps, highest on the team.

