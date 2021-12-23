Kathryn Goodwin, 73, of Kennebunk, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021. She was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 18, 1948, to Lynfield and Lillian (Genthner) Clifford, one of the Cliffords’ 11 children.

Kathryn moved to Biddeford, where she began working for John Roberts Textile Company for several years. She then moved to Kennebunk and worked for Hissong Ready Mix & Aggregates, LLC as a scale manager for many years.

Kathryn met her husband of 34 years, Roger Goodwin, and together they raised three daughters. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, quilting, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with her husband.

Kathryn is predeceased by her parents, Lynfield and Lillian Clifford; and her daughter, Laurie Ann Goodwin.

Kathryn is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Goodwin; her daughters, Tracey Goodwin of Kennebunk, and Roxanne Whitbeck of Massachussetts, and Tamara Tuer of Michigan; her brothers, Jim Clifford and Michael Clifford; her sisters, Debbie Green, Carol Muse, Linda Clifford, Janet Landry, Renee Gaudette, and Kelly Powers; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in West Kennebunk in the spring of 2022. Further service information will be forthcoming as spring approaches.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kathryn’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

