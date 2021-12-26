In just a few short days, 2021 comes to an end.

Sure, the year had some whacky weather (and – unsurprisingly – was quite warm), but that’s what keeps my job interesting. And keeps me employed. Imagine if it was just sunny and warm every single day? Yawn.

Sometimes, though, a quiet stretch of weather is exactly what is needed. It looks like this week will be pretty quiet, all things considered. Enjoy a peaceful end to 2021. I hope that this quiet stretch is a sign of things to come in 2022.

Monday will be seasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun.

High temperatures will be in the lower half of the 30s for most. Winds come out of the northwest around five to 15 miles per hour.

A decaying storm rolls by early Tuesday morning.

Snow showers are expected and could drop a quick coating just ahead of the morning commute.

Even then, the showers are pretty short-lived, so I do not expect many impacts or disruptions from them.

With the storm track set up to our south, Wednesday looks like a quieter weather day.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low to mid 30s, with few impacts otherwise.

Thursday brings the highest chances for precip, but it looks a little too mild for just snow showers.

Plan on some rain or sleet mixing in.

This is a bit tricky, though. All it takes for more significant issues on Thursday is a little bit of freezing drizzle.

This is the day most worth watching.

Friday looks quiet, but the weekend turns more active. There are signals for a bigger storm somewhere along the east coast.

Will it be Maine? Not sure yet. That’s for me to figure out later this week.

For now, be safe, and enjoy the last few days of the year.

Mike Slifer, @MikeSliferWX

