New Ventures leader honored, announces retirement

Gilda Nardone, who has shepherded New Ventures Maine from its beginnings as a homemakers advocacy group to the statewide organization it is today, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Merle Nelson Women Making A Difference Award.

The award was presented at a celebration of Nardone’s 43 years as NVME executive director on Dec. 8.

In her years as executive director, the Brunswick woman has guided the organization by first establishing the Displaced Homemakers beginning in 1978, which transformed into Maine Centers for Women, Work, and Community in the mid-1990s, then became New Ventures Maine in 2015. Throughout her tenure, Nardone has been an advocate for women pursuing career changes, entrepreneurial opportunities and financial literacy. She will retire as of Dec. 31.



The award was established in 2004 to honor Merle Nelson, who, in 1977, championed what she called the “economic fairness bill” designed to give women a “hand up, not a hand out.” The award recognizes an individual who has had a positive impact on the lives of Maine women and their families.

Nelson and Barbara Trafton, both Maine legislators who sponsored the original Displaced Homemakers Program legislation, bestowed the honor.

“No one deserves this award more than Gilda,” said Nelson. “I am proud of her and the work she has done. We had a vision in our legislation; Gilda made it into reality. Bravo!”

Trafton added, “Forty-three years ago Gilda was handed a newly enacted statute and a few thousand dollars, but with vision, leadership and heart, she created a statewide organization that has transformed the lives of thousands of Mainers. We celebrate Gilda for all her good work and know that she will continue to make a difference in the years ahead.”

Brunswick Rotary celebrates Paul Harris Fellows

A retired Army nurse and the District governor-elect were among four Rotarians honored as this year’s Paul Harris Fellows by Rotary Club of Brunswick during a Dec. 6 awards ceremony.

Carolyn Bulliner is a retired colonel who served as an Army nurse and is a past president of the Rotary Club of Brunswick. Two-time Brunswick Rotary President Claudia Frost is the District 7780 governor-elect. Lisa Harrison is a member of the Rotary Club of Brunswick’s Board of Directors and is currently president-elect. Former Brunswick Rotarian Anne Taft was also honored as a Paul Harris Fellow several years ago. She is deeply involved with Harpswell Aging at Home.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation, Rotary International’s fund for supporting local and international projects.

Transitions

Hannah Wolken has taken the helm at Nomads, an adventure and activewear shop located in Portland’s Old Port from owner and founder Kelly Fernald, who opened the store in 2003 with business partner Todd Forsyth. Wolken has mostly worked for large companies, including WEX, Unum, and IDEXX, in new business development and long-range planning.

Matt Moonen, Executive Director of the EqualityMaine Board of Directors, will be leaving the organization effective Jan. 7. During his tenure, Moonen has been a driving force in stabilizing, reimagining and growing EqualityMaine through many years of hard-fought legislative and electoral efforts to secure equal rights for Maine’s LGBTQ+ community. Michael Coon, president of the board of directors, will serve as interim executive director.

