New Ventures leader honored, announces retirement
Brunswick Rotary celebrates Paul Harris Fellows
A retired Army nurse and the District governor-elect were among four Rotarians honored as this year’s Paul Harris Fellows by Rotary Club of Brunswick during a Dec. 6 awards ceremony.
Carolyn Bulliner is a retired colonel who served as an Army nurse and is a past president of the Rotary Club of Brunswick. Two-time Brunswick Rotary President Claudia Frost is the District 7780 governor-elect. Lisa Harrison is a member of the Rotary Club of Brunswick’s Board of Directors and is currently president-elect. Former Brunswick Rotarian Anne Taft was also honored as a Paul Harris Fellow several years ago. She is deeply involved with Harpswell Aging at Home.
The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation, Rotary International’s fund for supporting local and international projects.
Transitions
Hannah Wolken has taken the helm at Nomads, an adventure and activewear shop located in Portland’s Old Port from owner and founder Kelly Fernald, who opened the store in 2003 with business partner Todd Forsyth. Wolken has mostly worked for large companies, including WEX, Unum, and IDEXX, in new business development and long-range planning.
Matt Moonen, Executive Director of the EqualityMaine Board of Directors, will be leaving the organization effective Jan. 7. During his tenure, Moonen has been a driving force in stabilizing, reimagining and growing EqualityMaine through many years of hard-fought legislative and electoral efforts to secure equal rights for Maine’s LGBTQ+ community. Michael Coon, president of the board of directors, will serve as interim executive director.
