Benoit “Ben” D. Guillemette Service Announcement

SANFORD – Benoit “Ben” D. Guillemette, 95, of Sanford, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4-7- p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home located at 29 Winter St. in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 at St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. For a full obituary or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

