Kyrie Irving doesn’t know when he’ll get his first playing time of the season. The fact that it’s sooner than later is good enough for him right now.

Irving returned to practice Wednesday with the Brooklyn Nets, out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and potentially just a few days away from suiting up with the Eastern Conference leaders for the first time this season.

A possible return date: Jan. 5, when Brooklyn visits Indiana, the next scheduled road game for the Nets.

“Not going to lie,” Irving said. “It’s been relatively tough to watch from the sideline. … But if I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates, even if it’s just on the road for away games, I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

Irving has not played this season because he is unvaccinated and therefore not compliant with local rules in New York regarding those who work in the city. The Nets decided earlier this month that the time was right for Irving to return at least for road games – excluding ones in Toronto and San Francisco because of local policies in those cities – in a move that represented a significant shift in Brooklyn’s previous thinking that it would not want the perennial All-Star to be a part-time player.

Irving, speaking to reporters in Brooklyn on Wednesday, said he respected the Nets’ stance. And now that the protocols stint is behind him, he’s raring to go.

“I knew the consequences,” Irving said of his vaccination decision. “I wasn’t prepared for them, by no stretch of imagination coming into the season. I had my thought process on being able to be a full-time teammate and go out and have fun and provide a great brand of basketball out there. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that. Things happen for a reason and now we’re here and I’m grateful for this.”

The Nets – with NBA scoring leader Kevin Durant and James Harden leading the way – have been among the league’s best teams so far even without Irving, holding no worse than a share of the East lead without interruption since Nov. 28.

The plan all along has been for the Nets to ease Irving back into the fold slowly because he hasn’t been able to train at an NBA level for several weeks.

Irving said he’s been at home, cheering his teammates on from afar. The Nets have used 12 starting lineups and 20 players in their 32 games but still have not had so much as a two-game losing streak so far this season. Brooklyn is 9-0 after losses, looking very much like a title contender even without a seven-time All-Star and past NBA champion who has averaged 27 points per game in his first two seasons with the Nets.

COVID-19: The NBA postponed Wednesday’s game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league’s requirement of eight available players.

It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point.

Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons. The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with eight players available – and of those, only five would have been able to play Wednesday in San Antonio.

CAVALIERS: Guard Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending left knee injury, a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that he helped moved into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs said an MRI confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which was feared after Rubio got hurt late in Tuesday’s 108-104 loss at New Orleans.

The 31-year-old Rubio had a major impact in his first season with Cleveland, providing leadership and depth to a young squad. The Cavs have already won 20 games after going 22-50 last season.

