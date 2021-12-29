Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 1/3 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/5 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 1/3 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 1/3 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/5 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Public Meeting on Jett Property
Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Skatepark Committee Community Center/Zoom
Thur. 1/6 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Thur. 1/6 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
