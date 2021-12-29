Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Wed.  1/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  1/3  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/5  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  1/3  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  1/3  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  1/4  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/5  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Public Meeting on Jett Property

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Skatepark Committee  Community Center/Zoom

Thur.  1/6  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Thur.  1/6  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

