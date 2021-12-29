Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 1/3 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/5 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 1/3 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 1/3 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/5 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Public Meeting on Jett Property

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Skatepark Committee Community Center/Zoom

Thur. 1/6 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

Thur. 1/6 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: