SOUTH PORTLAND— South Portland Public Library has started a brand new subscription called the SoPo Bookworms. The new monthly subscription brings the library right to patrons’ door.

Each month, subscribers will receive a first look at new books, new programs coming to the library, recipes, crafts and experiments to try at home. Subscribers will also receive a list of family events happening in the city.

Those interested can check out the library to subscribe or find activities, wellness resources, picture books to help deal with emotions, and at-home resources. The program provides a way to take part in activities from home and stay socially distanced.

