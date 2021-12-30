Permits to operate short-term rentals in Cape Elizabeth are set to expire Jan. 1.
Residents who plan to rent out property for short periods in 2022 must submit an application online or at Town Hall, along with a fee of $500. The town advises against advertising or operating a short-term rental prior to obtaining a permit.
Permit requests submitted after Feb. 1 will be considered late applications and the associated fee will double to $1,000.
The town regulates short-term rentals to maintain availability for long-term residents, for public safety reasons and to preserve residential neighborhoods.
For more information, visit capeelizabeth.com/ShortTermRentals.
