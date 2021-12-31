BOSTON — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 on Friday.

UP NEXT WHO: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds and Smart finished with eight assists, helping the Celtics bounce back from a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Robert Williams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 19 points.

The Celtics were still without leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who was placed on the health and safety protocols list early in the week, but Smart returned and the offense responded by shooting 54%. Seven players scored in double figures.

Devin Booker scored 22 points for Phoenix, and Cam Johnson had 20. Jalen Smith scored 19 and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and eight assists.

The Suns remained without starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, who missed their third straight game because of health and safety protocols. Coach Monty Williams was also on the protocol list for the third game in a row.

Boston was coming off a dreadful shooting performance, making just 4 of 42 3-pointers against the Clippers.

The Celtics jumped all over the Suns, shooting 58% in the first half and leading by as much as 30 points. Boston closed out the first quarter on an 18-6 run and outscored Phoenix 35-21 in the second quarter, taking a 67-41 lead into halftime.

Boston made 10 of 27 3-pointers in the New Year’s Eve matinee.

The Suns were 3 for 15 on 3-pointers in first half. They started faring better from outside in the second half, but it was too late to make much of a dent in Boston’s lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Paul and Ish Wainright early in the fourth only got Phoenix within 15, still down 106-91.

TIP-INS

Suns: Center JaVale McGee was also unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols and forward/center Frank Kaminsky (right knee) missed his 22nd straight game. … Booker was called for a technical with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Celtics: Smart returned after missing two games because of a cut on his hand. … Boston used only three reserves, and the trio of Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard combined for 32 points in the first half. Langford finished with 16 points and Pritchard scored 11. … Tatum missed his third straight game and remained on the protocol list along with Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith and Dennis Schroder.