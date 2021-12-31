INDIANAPOLIS — DeMar DeRozan made a 28-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, hitting 8 of 24 shots and 11 of 12 free throws. Coby White added 24 points, and Zach LaVine had 17 to help Chicago win its sixth consecutive game.

Caris LeVert topped the with 27 points. Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Trailing 94-90, the Pacers used a 9-0 run to take a 99-94 advantage. Chicago cut it to 104-103 on LaVine’s dunk with 1:40 to go.

Chicago was without Coach Billy Donovan for the fourth consecutive game because of COVID-19, with Chris Fleming directing the team. Fleming said Donovan is expected back next week.

Bulls starting guard Lonzo Ball remains sidelined as well because of health and safety protocols.

NOTES

PELICANS: New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Coach Willie Green.

Valanciunas has been among the team’s most productive players, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.

