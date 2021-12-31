Jayni Ellen Colburn 1959 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Jayni Ellen Colburn, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 28, 2021. Jayni loved her family unconditionally. She was a devoted wife to her high school sweetheart Stanley for over 44 years and a loving and supportive mother to her children; Stanley Jr. (Kari), Corey (Stacey), Keith (Deb), and Kasi (Chris). She absolutely adored being the worlds greatest Ma’ma to her 13 grandchildren: Destiny, Donald, Georgie, William, Kaiya, Colin, Colton, Liam, Camden, Carter, Brayden, Aria and Ava. Until we see her again, we will carry on her legacy with the same unconditional love she had for her family.

Guest Book