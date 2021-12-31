FLORIDA – Edwin W. Locke Jr., 79, passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2021, after valiantly trying to fight a 17 year battle with Open Jaw Dystonia amongst several other medical conditions. He was born and raised in Portland, Maine, a son of Edwin Sr and Eleanor Cressey Locke. Ed/Ted graduated from Deering High School where he played baseball and ran track. He continued his education after high school at Wentworth Institute of Technology and after graduation went on to work for the City of Portland where he also became the President of the Workers Union. He also worked in construction as a builder and worked as a High Level producer in Real Estate. Ed/Ted was the Exalted Ruler of the Portland Elks Club , a Member of the Maine Masons and loved coaching Little League where he took his team to All-Stars and was able to Coach his son Stephen. He enjoyed summers at Little Sebago Lake surrounded by family and where he eventually raised his own.He moved to Lady Lake, Florida 25 years ago where he was able to play golf and be outdoors in the sunshine. Those who knew him know his attention to detail and his yard and house displayed that. One of his favorite past times was being outside working in the yard or tinkering in his workshop. Despite his chronic health issues in the later years of his life, he found comfort lending a helping hand to others. He was very proud of his three children and eight grandchildren and most recent addition a great granddaughter.He is survived by his children, Kelli Evans of Dallas, Texas, Stacey Cristo of Charleston, South Carolina and Stephen Locke of Florence, Kentucky and their spouses; sisters Diane Locke and Jayne Martin. He leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild , Ryan, Paige, Mason, Taylor, Abby Alleyna, Braden, and Ella and great granddaughter Penelope. Ed/Ted was predeceased by his brother David Locke and sister Judith “Judie” York. A celebration of Life will be held in his honor in Maine at a later date. To honor his memory , please make donations to http://www.dystonia-foundation.org.

