FALMOUTH – Marjorie D. Twombly, known to her friends as “Mit”, passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Mit was born in Springfield, Mass., on Nov. 27, 1926. After graduating from high school in Wellesley, Mass., she attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1948. Following graduation, at age 23, she and a girlfriend took a road trip across the country, camping and visiting the National Parks, typical of her life long active and adventurous spirit. Mit was an accomplished skier and would hike up Sugarloaf prior to the installation of ski lifts and Tuckerman’s Ravine for a day of skiing and that spirit continued into her 80’s when she celebrated her 80th birthday by zip lining down Wildcat Mountain where years before she often skied.Mit married George C Twombly in 1952 and the two moved to Maine and worked together operating and growing the Standish Telephone Company and other acquisitions including into the burgeoning cellular phone industry. George had a floatplane he used to travel to remote work sites and Mit took flying lessons just in case she needed to land the plane! Mit and George fell in love with Maine and spent their lives there together, first in Standish and then moving to Falmouth in 1963. Together with their family and many friends, they spent many years cruising from Nova Scotia to the Bahamas on “Nighthawk”. Both Mit and George especially loved boating along Maine’s coast and Casco Bay as active members of the Portland Yacht Club. She was also a lifelong tennis player, playing into her 70s. She enjoyed playing with many friends in Maine as well as in Vero Beach, Fla., after retirement. Mit’s compassionate and generous spirit is reflected in her many volunteer and philanthropic endeavors especially for those less fortunate. Beginning with her activities as a Red Cross Volunteer during World War II, she touched many people during her lifetime and was a long-time supporter of the Maine Seacoast Mission, Maine Maritime Museum, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and Family Ice Center where she and George were instrumental in creating the Lee Twombly Pond and Pond House in memory of their son Lee, who died of cancer in 1974. Mit was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was the most important thing to her. She is survived by her daughter Dale and husband Nicholas Genimatas of Greenland, NH, a son Mark Twombly and his wife Cheri of Punta Gorda, Fla., and a son Dana Twombly and his wife Elizabeth of Falmouth. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jason Twombly and his wife Jennifer of Windham, Chris Twombly and his wife Liz of Falmouth, Andrea and her husband Jeffery Jewett of Topsham, Hannah Twombly and her fiancé Connor O’Neil of North Haven, Adrianna Twombly and Maxim Clarke of Brooklyn, N.Y., Stephanie Genimatas of Ashburn, Va., and Alexandra and her husband Maxwell Duquette of Waterbury Center, Vt., and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way. She is also survived by her two sisters, Anne Odell of Willow Street, Pa., and Jeanne Reiss of Melbourne, Australia, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George in 2002 and her son Lee in 1974.Mit was a longtime communicant of the Foreside Community Church in Falmouth. The family would like to thank the staff at Foreside Harbor, Home Care Assistance, Compass Concierge, Northern Light Hospice and Interim Health Care for providing her with loving care.A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Mit’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Family Ice Center in Falmouth [FamilyIce.org. PO Box 6127 Falmouth Maine 04105] or the Maine Seacoast Mission in Northeast Harbor. [seacoastmission.org, 6 Old Firehouse Lane PO Box 600 Northeast Harbor, Maine 04662.]

