Richard “Nick” Snowdon 1930 – 2021 BATH – Richard “Nick” Snowdon, 91 of Bath died on Dec. 18, 2021, in Brunswick. Nick was born on Oct. 24, 1930, to Lillian and Rupert Snowdon in Bath. He attended Bath schools, graduating from Morse High School in 1949. After high school, Nick joined the United States Air Force, and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After the military, Nick moved back to Bath, and began working “temporarily” for Bath Iron Works. After 58 years he retired at the age of 82 in 2012. Nick married Audrey Lee Ridge in May of 1960; they celebrated 61 years of marriage this past May. Nick spent his free time golfing, gardening, and watching all the “ball games” he could. Nick cared deeply for his family, always putting their needs first. Nick was predeceased by his mother, Lillian Snowdon and his father, Rupert Snowdon. Nick is survived by his wife Audrey Snowdon, his sister Sally Jackson, his brother George Nickerson, his daughter Cheryl Jamison, his grandchildren: Nick Jamison, Anthony Jamison, Kelly Jamison, and Sarah Jamison and his great-grandson, Colin Jamison. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2022 in Bath. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

