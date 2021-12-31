For nearly 20 years, Project GRACE has coordinated a holiday giving program. This year, members of the Scarborough community donated more than a 1,500 presents (and warm socks, hats, mittens, and more) to the organization. Volunteers collected the gifts from a dozen giving trees around town including ones at the Big20 Bowling Center, Inn by the Sea, St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough Public Library, and many families brought special presents directly to the organization. More volunteers sorted the gifts, wrapped and tagged them, so that the Scarborough Police Department could take them door-to-door last week to more than 200 children.

