CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices have decreased a little in northern New England over the past week.

Prices in New Hampshire fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was down to $3.26 a gallon, the organization said Monday.

Prices in Vermont went down a little under a penny, to $3.35 a gallon. In Maine, prices were down a half-cent to $3.40 a gallon.

The national average was $3.27 per gallon. That was a decrease of 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement. “Oil prices have started to rise as (COVID-19 variant) omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau.”

