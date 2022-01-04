PORTLAND, ELLSWORTH

$3.5 million in scholarships awarded through MaineCF in 2021

More than $3.5 million in scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) benefited 923 students during 2021.

A majority of the 1,141 scholarships went to students from Maine. MaineCF scholarships help recipients pursue post-secondary education as undergraduates, graduate students or adult learners.

The foundation offers scholarships from 680 funds, 69 newly added in 2021. MaineCF scholarship applications for 2022 will open online on Jan. 4. Scholarship listings are available at www.mainecf.org.

Most MaineCF scholarships are offered statewide or by county. Additional special scholarships support journalism education, Indigenous students and historic preservation studies.

The Parsons Scholarship Fund for LGBTQ+ Youth and Allies, new in 2022, will offer scholarships statewide.

MaineCF’s Adult Learner Fund offers scholarships for Maine students ages 25 or older. The long-term adult learner scholarship application opens April 1 with deadlines in June and November. The deadline for these applications is the first day of every month.

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

