Firefighters from at least nine communities were battling a structure fire in the town of Raymond late Tuesday night.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center confirmed that crews were still at the fire at 18 Winding Way at 10 p.m. Ambulances responded, but no injuries were reported.

The Lakes Region Fire and Rescue news service tweeted that the second-alarm fire had spread to three floors of the building. Mutual aid was provided by the towns of Casco, Gray, New Gloucester, Poland, Naples, Otisfield, Bridgton, Standish and Windham.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. No other details were available Tuesday night.

This story will be updated.

