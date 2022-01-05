Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri. 1/7 1 p.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Thur. 1/13 10:30 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Green/Oak/Bedford street project meeting City Hall

Fri. 1/14 9 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 1/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/12 7 p.m. School Board 46 Federal St./Zoom

Thur. 1/13 5 p.m. Cable TV Advisory Committee Live/Zoom

Thur. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 1/10 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Tues. 1/11 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee

Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur. 1/13 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Thur. 1/13 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 1/10 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee Conference Room

Mon. 1/10 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board 266 River Road

Tues. 1/11 5:30 p.m. Conservation Committee Russell Room

Wed. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Russell Room

Thur. 1/13 6 p.m. Finance Committee Conference Room

Thur. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

