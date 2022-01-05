Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri.  1/7  1 p.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Thur.  1/13  10:30 a.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  Green/Oak/Bedford street project meeting  City Hall

Fri.  1/14  9 a.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  1/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/12  7 p.m.  School Board  46 Federal St./Zoom

Thur.  1/13  5 p.m.  Cable TV Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Thur.  1/13  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  1/10  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Tues.  1/11  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  1/13  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  1/13  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  1/10  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  Conference Room

Mon.  1/10  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water Board  266 River Road

Tues.  1/11  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Russell Room

Wed.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  1/13  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  Conference Room

Thur.  1/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

                                                                                                                                                                         All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles