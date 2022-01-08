FALMOUTH – Mona Mae (Morrill) Bernard, 90, passed away with her family at her side on Jan. 6, 2022 after a period of declining health. She was born on Dec. 4, 1931, a daughter of William C. Sr. and Ruth (Walker) Morrill.

Mona as a proud graduate of Deering High School in 1949, and spent most of her life as a resident of Revere Street in Portland, living the last 18 years at Northfield Green.

She was a dedicated and loyal employee of the Portland Press Herald circulation department, retiring in 1990 with over 30 years of service. She was very proud of her long employment at the Press Herald, following in her father’s footsteps.

Mona enjoyed sewing, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, William Morrill Jr.

She is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Miller of Westbrook and Cathy Anastasio (Michael) of Scarborough; two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and two nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Falmouth by the Sea as well as Hospice of Southern Maine for their compassionate and dedicated care.

A visiting hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a funeral will follow at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the funeral home. A private burial will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Falmouth by the Sea

191 Foreside Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105

for the benefit of their senior art and activities department or to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Rte.1

Scarborough, ME 04074

