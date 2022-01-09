Re: Jim Fossel’s Dec. 26 column (“Biden falls short on vow of unity”):
While I disagree with Mr. Fossel almost all of the time, I have come to at least expect intelligent opinions from him. This time, he pushed intelligence aside, blaming Joe Biden for not being able to “garner much Republican support for his proposals.” In reality, Mr. Biden’s years of experience and friendships on both sides of the aisle will never help as long as most Republicans fear Donald Trump and are willing to push his lies about winning the election rather than face his reprisals (as those who voted for his impeachment are discovering).
Biden has gone to great lengths to win over Sen. Joe Manchin, cutting many vital and important projects to get his support. Manchin, however, is willing to throw over his own constituents rather than lose the support of the coal industry. It’s sad to see the whole country pay the price for the fear and egos of a few so-called “public servants.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
No easy answers in a police officer’s 2007 fatal shooting of a Waldoboro 18-year-old
-
Outdoors
It’s never too early for children to learn how to cross-country ski
-
Arts Review
Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a minimalist, maximalist masterpiece
-
Columns
Insight: The science-denial conundrum
-
Outdoors
Ask Maine Audubon: Ringing in the new year with a treat – Steller’s sea eagle
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.