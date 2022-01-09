CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Linda, 63 years young, passed away at her home in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Portland, the adopted daughter of Byrl Payne and Mary Mallor. Linda graduated from Lake Region Vocational Center in the summer of 1976. She loved growing up in Maine and being on the water but grew tired of the snow and began a new life in Charlotte, N.C.

Linda worked at AAA in Portland, Charlotte, N.C. and Houston, Texas in her early adult years. Most recently, she had been employed with BB&T, Wells Fargo and South Bank in North Carolina as Treasury Support for Commercial Accounts.

Linda enjoyed visiting friends and family in Maine; and made it a point to get her fill of lobsters before returning home to Charlotte. She longed for another visit to Maine in the summer.

Linda will be remembered for her love of animals and opening her home to many of them. She was involved with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control as a strong advocate and volunteer for homeless and abandoned animals.

Linda regularly checked in with friends and family to see how they were and to assure you that she was OK. She loved to chat about what you were up to, what the weather was like where you were (especially if it was snowing in Maine), her various new employment adventures as well as any new and current animals she had.

Linda is survived by her stepfamily, mother, Jeannette “Jan” Payne of Portland; sister, Corrine Bailey of Steep Falls, sister, Kathy of Coco, Fla., brother, William Small of Bowdoin; her beloved dog, Darby; as well as her many friends.

A private remembrance will be planned.

Donations in lieu of cards or flowers can be made to your local humane society or animal control.

Guest Book