Our latest polls for the winter sports season. These polls were first released on twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Falmouth
3) Yarmouth
4) Portland
5) Greely
6) Cheverus
Girls’ basketball
1) Cheverus
2) Falmouth
3) Greely
4) Scarborough
5) Yarmouth
6) NYA
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) SP/Freeport/Waynflete
4) Scarborough
5) Cheverus/Yarmouth
6) Falmouth
Girls’ hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Cape/SP/Waynflete
4) Falmouth
5) Yarmouth/Freeport
6) Greely
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Two more games postponed with COVID-19 affecting Oilers, Devils
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Nets score with 1.4 seconds left in OT to beat Spurs
-
College
Georgia gets another crack at Alabama in CFP title game
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Broncos fire Vic Fangio after three losing seasons
-
Nation & World
Average U.S. gas price drops 2 cents over 3 weeks to $3.39