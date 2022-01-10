Donald Robert Drown passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren at his side, just how he would have wanted it. He was born March 8, 1949 in Newburyport, Massachusetts, to Melner and Mary (Carey) Drown.

Donald graduated from Newburyport High School in 1967. That is where he met the love of his life, Kathleen Jennings. The couple married March 22, 1969, which started almost 53 years of devotion and raising an amazing family.

Donald worked as an electrician at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 35 years. He then worked part-time at Atria in Kennebunk for 10 years as a general maintenance man, known as “The Fix-It-Man.”

Donald was a true family man. He spent many years attending the kids’ various events. Whether it was sporting events, plays, or band concerts, he would be there. He loved having his children and their friends over for his famous “Donnie Burgers” and was known town-wide for his chili and grinders. An avid sports fan, Donald instilled in his family a true love of Boston sports.

He loved nothing more than attending a Red Sox or Celtics game with his children. In his later years, Don and Kathy enjoyed taking long rides along the coast or up to the mountains. Donald was active at the Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport and the Coventry Woods Homeowners Association.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Melner and Mary Drown. He is survived by his wife Kathy Drown of Kennebunk; children, Veronica Curley and her husband Michael of Chili, New York, Vanessa Furu and her husband Bob of Kennebunk, Timothy Drown and his partner Amanda Reynolds of Arundel, and Coreen Drown and her husband Brad Crowther of Wells; grandchildren, Caitlin, Molly, and Owen Curley of Chili, New York,, Lilly Drown of North Carolina, Marlowe and Macy Furu of Kennebunk, and Etta and Sadie Crowther of Wells; sister, Karen Hoskins and her husband Bob of Newburyport; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk. A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk. Donald’s family kindly asks that everyone please wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald’s name to Village Baptist Church, 6 Main St., P.O.. Box B, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Donald‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

