The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to multiple reports.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio Sunday, and have started to assemble candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

Mayo’s name is on the list.

The former Patriots linebacker is in his third year of coaching with the Patriots. He is a former first-round pick in 2008, playing his entire career in New England.

Mayo has made no secret of his desire to be a head coach. Last year, he interviewed for the Eagles head job.

The Broncos have previously brought in a coach from Bill Belichick’s coaching tree, hiring Josh McDaniels as the head coach in 2009. McDaniels, however, was gone after 12 games the following season.

With the Patriots taking on the Bills on Saturday night during Wild Card Weekend, the interview cannot take place until after that game.

CHRISTIAN BARMORE underwent an MRI on Monday, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there was no major injury revealed.

The Patriots rookie defensive lineman suffered a right leg injury late in the 33-24 loss to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. He needed assistance to get off the field, and was carted to the locker room.

It remains to be seen how much Barmore will practice this week, and if he’ll be available on Saturday night, as the team prepares to play its Wild Card Weekend matchup with Buffalo.

He finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened (on the play),” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said after the game. “But I just told him that I love him, and I have his back no matter what. He’s a great player, and he’s been a great teammate to me at Alabama and obviously here, too.”

