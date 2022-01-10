BIDDEFORD – Biddeford High School, Biddeford Regional Center of Technology and Biddeford Middle School are temporarily moving to remote instruction through Friday, Jan. 14.

Across the river, Saco Middle School will pivot to remote learning through Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases countywide and staffing issues.

That was the word Monday afternoon from Biddeford and Saco School Departments, which notified parents and announced the decision on social media.

“Due to the lack of necessary staff and high community transmission (Saco Middle School) is moving to remote instruction through Friday, Jan.14,” the notice from Saco School Department states. “This will include all after-school activities and sports. Practices and games will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Until that time, athletics and performance venues at Saco Middle School are closed.”

“As the public health picture continues to evolve and increasing numbers of students and staff are testing positive for COVID-19 across the district, we must temporarily move to remote instruction for our middle school students,” the Saco notice continued.

School leaders say data shows positive COVID cases have increased significantly within the adolescent and adult population and noted there were 174 new cases in York County on Sunday.

They asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms and to keep them home if they are not feeling well.

Families in both cities are asked to check their email for the school-based information for remote instruction.

