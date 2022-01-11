WESTBROOK

“Day of Service” to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish will host a “Day of Service” on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the hall of St. Hyacinth Church, located at 268 Brown St.

The “Day of Service” is being hosted by St. Anthony’s Social Justice and Peace Committee to help anyone who needs assistance.

The event will include a pancake breakfast, haircuts, massages, health screenings, and fun for children, including educational activities and games. There will also be new and gently used clothes available for those who need it as well as referrals to services offered in the community like dental care, legal aid, and financial assistance.

Everything is free for attendees, and all are welcome to attend.

For more details about the event or the Social Justice and Peace Committee, call 857-0490.

KENNEBUNK

Zoom presentation on MLK’s legacy

Dr. Chris Hunt will be the guest speaker at the Martin Luther King Celebration, planned for 10 a.m. Monday via Zoom. This 19th annual event is sponsored by First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church.

The program, “Dr. King’s Legacy and the Evolution of Activism,” also features musician Corey L. Brown.

Reservations are required and can be made at uukennebunk.org. The cost is $10 for adults, $20 for two or more adults viewing on one screen, and free for those 18 and under.

KENNEBUNKPORT

New York publisher to give book talk

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host a Zoom chat with with Senior Vice President/Deputy Publisher Todd Doughty of Doubleday Books in New York at 9 a.m. Friday. Doughty is the author of “Little Pieces of Hope,” a book that is brimming with the pleasures of life, inspiring listeners to look for and celebrate the good things that surround us. He will also share with us pub alerts to look for in 2022. Be in the know of what and who is being published! Please call the library to get the link or email the director at [email protected] Anyone signing up for this event will get a free copy of “Little Pieces of Hope” as a keepsake.

BRIDGTON

Join museum for virtual lecture series

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity will offer the first of a three-part virtual lecture series at 7 p.m. Wednesday called “Tapping into the Past: Tavern Life in Early Connecticut.”

Two other installments will be offered one Wednesday a month exploring the life, times, and legacy of Rufus Porter, with guest lecturers from across the state and New England.

Presented by Taylor McClure, Museum Educator at the Connecticut Historical Society, this program highlights taverns in early Connecticut that were more than just a place to drink. Travelers and locals alike saw taverns as a place to be entertained, spread news and gossip, have a good meal, and get lodging.

Cost is $5 for members and $10 for all others. A Zoom link will be provided a few days before the lecture. Tickets can be purchased at rufusportermuseum.org/event-details/2022-virtual-winter-lecture-series-tapping-into-the-past-tavern-life-in-early-connecticut.

SPRINGVALE

Kids, teens can learn about the library catalog system

The Springvale Public Library will host Homeschool Group at 10 a.m. Thursday at 443 Main St.

​Come take a walk through the Library catalog. Miss Sheila will provide a Zoom presentation for ages 6 through 15 on the basics of using the library’s catalog to discover all your favorite book titles.

Please contact Sheila at [email protected] for a link to attend via Zoom.

Also, TAG (Teen After School) meetings will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays for group activities for ages 12 and older.

WELLS

Library offering craft session for teens

Wells Public Library will offer a teen craft session on making a DIY asymmetrical pencil holder at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at 1434 Post Road.

We provide the supplies; you bring the creativity! This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, contact Meghan Osmolski at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

LEWISTON-AUBURN

Award-winning author to give talk

The Franco-American Collection at the University of Southern Maine, Lewiston-Auburn College will present a book talk with Kerri Arsenault from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday via Zoom. This will be the first event in the spring 2022 series.

Arsenault will discuss her award-winning book, “Mill Town,” published in 2020 and the winner of the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award from the Society of Environmental Journalists and the Maine Literary Award for nonfiction. Arsenault is a book critic, contributing editor at Orion magazine, and nonfiction editor at the Franco-American journal, Résonance.

“Mill Town” is a book of narrative nonfiction, investigative memoir, and cultural criticism that illuminates the rise and collapse of the working-class, the hazards of loving and leaving home, and the ambiguous nature of toxics and disease with the central question: Who or what are we willing to sacrifice for our own survival?

The event will center around an interview with the author, facilitated by a board member of the Franco-American Collection. The talk will then open for a Q&A with the audience through both the chat function and by live audio. The event will be recorded.

There is no fee but please register for the event at maine.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuutqjkuHtAYXeto6YUkqdkX3HSCM2E-

For more information or to register, contact the FAC archivist Anna Faherty at [email protected] or call 753-6545.

