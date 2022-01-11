Mark W. Haskell 1953 – 2021 CAMDEN – A very memorable person, Mark W. Haskell, born Sept. 4, 1953 in Bath, passed peacefully in his sleep Dec. 24, 2021 at his Camden home. Mark was challenged from the beginning with learning disabilities, and attended Bates College to participate in a one of the first clinical trials in the nation for Dyslexia. This training changed his life, and he spoke of it often. He was a graduate of Morse High School in 1972. As a boy, he loved anything outdoors, was involved in Cub Scouts (in his father’s troop), Little League and he loved fishing at the family cottage on Lake St. George in Liberty, Maine. He enjoyed hunting with his father. He was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational Church and part of the Pilgrim Fellowship Group. He was on the tech crew and stage crew for plays and football games in high school. He also worked at the Bath YMCA Day Camp. During high school years, he worked at his parents’ business, Haskell Cleaners and after high school worked for a short time at the Bath Iron Works. Mark enjoyed photography early on, and attended the Rhode Island School of Photography, graduating in 1973. He worked with a professional photographer, Russell Longley, until he started his own business, Mark Haskell Photography, in 1979. He won numerous awards for his amazing photographs. His love of photography was well-known. Some of his endeavors included photographing MBNA Camden personnel and, volunteering to take photos of Santa with pets to raise funds for PAWS in Camden. He enjoyed photographing everything – wildlife, senior pictures, reunions, weddings, toboggan runs, schooners, and camping adventures. Mark’s photography career led him to become a member of the Maine Professional Photographer’s Assn. MPPA, where he was president 1983-1985, the Professional Photographers’ Assn of New England, where he became president in 1987, as well as councilor for the Professional Photographers of America. Mark earned the highest levels of professional photography by achieving both Masters and Craftsman Honors. He semi-retired after 30 years but continued taking photographs of school portraits, senior portraits, weddings and engagements photos for family and close friends. Mark was also a member of the Camden Rotary and the YMCA. He volunteered for many community positions in the Town of Camden, the Zoning Commission and the Charter Commission to name a few. Mark was very well-informed, outspoken and committed to the town. He had a very generous and giving soul. He was beloved by his adopted family, the Wells’ of Phippsburg. He spent many years watching football games, fishing at East Grand, camping and hunting in the North Maine Woods, and best of all, Friday night pinochle games (which went on for decades). He was a solid supporter of the NRA. Mark was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at the ‘Camp’ with close friends during hunting season, fishing season and ice-fishing season as well as traveling to Montana to hunt elk with friends. He was a die-hard Patriots and Red Sox fan, even attending a Red Sox Fantasy Baseball Camp in Florida and meeting many of his baseball heroes, which was truly a highlight of his life. He loved golf (and complained about it a lot). . Mark was an “opinionated rebel,” in the best sense of the word. Mark lived life to the fullest on his own terms, where he became president in 1987. He fought for what he believed in and didn’t flinch in the face of opposition. He cared deeply for his family and friends and was always there to help if needed. His sense of humor, generosity, and kind soul will be greatly missed. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Haskell McGlynn from Celebration, Fla., her husband, Donald; his two nieces, Kathleen Neama of Wellington, Fla., her husband Roger, Bethany Corcoran, of Windermere, Fla., her husband, Michael; four grandnieces, Lily Neama, Juliette Neama, Savannah Corcoran, Charlotte Corcoran; numerous cousins and the multitude of Wells family members he truly considered as extended family, Chilloa (and Mike) Young, Proctor (and Joanne) Wells, Lewis (and Gail) Wells, KC (and Jenny) Wells, Jason (and Dee) Wells, Betsy Wells and her son William; as well as many adopted nieces and nephews from the Wells Family. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PAWS Animal Adoption Center 123 John St. Camden, ME 04843 this was a cause near and dear to his heart.

