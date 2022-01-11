SANFORD – Loretta M. Hayer, 91, of Sanford, passed away suddenly at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford on Dec. 30, 2021. She was born in Westbrook on May 28, 1930, a daughter of the late Adjutor and Laura (Lavigne) Gouzie. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lawrence Hayer.

Loretta, or “Teta” as she was affectionately called by family, was a lifelong Westbrook resident and parishioner of St. Hyacinth Church. She loved to do puzzles and crochet beautiful afghans for her family. She was an incredible mother and homemaker, and loved going on bus trips with her husband Lawrence.

She leaves behind her five children, son Steven Hayer (Pauline dcd 2019) of Bridgton, daughters Susan Merrill (Sheldon) of Sebago, Deborah Archer (Paul) of Sanford, Barbara Christy (Steve) of Gray, and Diane Malloy of Lewiston; brother Armand Gouzie (Cecile) of Cooper; as well as 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Pauline; granddaughter Angela Malloy; and 11 brothers and sisters.

There are no services at this time. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

