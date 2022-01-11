BRUNSWICK – Therese L. St. Pierre, 97, of River Road., died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Westbrook on May 18, 1924, daughter of Ernest and Yvonne Goudreau Gaudreau.

She graduated from St. Hyacinth Parochial School and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1942, and went to work at Saunders Brothers wood and dowel factory until her marriage to Roland “Skippy” St. Pierre on August 31, 1946.

Therese worked at Health-Tex 28 years, retiring in 1985 as Training Supervisor. She also did volunteer work at the Brunswick Soup Kitchen.

She enjoyed home and family, knitting, crossword puzzles, playing cards, music, and playing the guitar, harmonica, and spoons etc. In fact she knitted into her 90’s and played her harmonica.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, they took 13 cruises, and spent 10 years wintering in Hawaii and Lake George, N.Y. and took numerous bus tours.

Therese was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was very active for many years, serving on church suppers and the Bazaar. She was also a member of the Third Order of Mary.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Yvonne Gaudreau; her husband “Skippy” of 55 years, who died on Oct 2, 2001; and three sisters, Solange Galipeau of Westbrook, sister Mary of Jesus, of Steubenville, Ohio and Patricia Fantasia of Braintree, Mass.

She leaves behind two children, Pauline Reith (John) of Syracuse, N.Y. and Raymond (Rita) St. Pierre of Topsham. She also leaves eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and she was also blessed with four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral mass and burial will be announced in the springtime. Arrangements by Demers-Desmond Funeral Home. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Gosnell Hospice House for the wonderful care they gave to Therese during her time there.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

may be made to:

St. John’s School,

Brunswick or :

Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough

