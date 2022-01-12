PORTLAND – Edward “Ted” Francis Ross, 81, died peacefully at home on Jan. 2, 2022. Ted was born on March 7, 1940, in Portland, to parents James and Alice. He was one of 11 siblings that grew up on Munjoy Hill. He earned the title of a United States Marine in 1957 and faithfully served his country until 1964. He married the love of his life Evelyn Louise Ross on September 26th, 1959. The couple had four children together.Ted is survived by his wife, Evelyn Louise Ross of Portland; his four children, Robert Ross, Jeffery Ross, Katherine Ross and Christopher Ross; his six grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty, Connie and Carol, and his brother Peter. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Alice Ross; his brothers Robert, Larry, and John, and his sisters Natalie, Louise, and Barbara.

