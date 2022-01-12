SCARBOROUGH— The Scarborough Community Center located at 418 Payne Road is now offering new 55+ programs.

Some of the new programs are senior bingo, book and puzzle exchange, coffee with a cop, senior lunches, blood drive, crafts with friends and several trips around Maine.

The center will be following all of the COVID protocols including mask wearing regardless of vaccination status, sanitation at all times and registration for all programs.

Registration for the new programs began Jan. 11 for local residents and Jan. 14 for non-residents.

The February-April brochure is now available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RKU7-N678MbjccpS8AzyAZWbDKKuLAUx/view and it includes programs at the center, brand new trips being offered, fitness programs and monthly calendars that include daily activities. Residents can also subscribe to the Scarborough E-newsletter or follow them on Facebook for the most up-to-date information. For more information, visit https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/town-e-newsletter/

