Sarah M. (Franco) Fraser passed away Jan. 6 on the eve of her 102nd birthday at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. Born in the Azores, Portugal, to parents Felice and Maria Franco, she was raised in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Upon graduation from Bridgewater State College, Sarah began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in Pine Meadow, Connecticut. She and her loving husband David, of 61 years, moved to Canton, Connecticut in 1956 after losing their Pine Meadow home during the flood of ‘55. Sarah and David enjoyed an active life in retirement golfing and dancing! In her twilight years after his death, Sarah moved to Kennebunk to be near family. There she enjoyed many friendships and had an active life keeping busy with her many hobbies: sewing, knitting, puzzling and reading.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was predeceased by her sister Mary Campbell, and her brothers Jayme, Felice and John Franco. She leaves three nieces, Katherine Kenney (Patrick), Karen Murphy (Rick), Margaret Corbett (Hamish), and nephews Jayme, John M.(Suzanne), Larry (Janine), Robert (Ann) and John C. Franco.

Several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews survive her as well. We will all miss her gentle nature, abounding energy and kind spirit.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held in Connecticut in the spring. Bibber Memorial is in charge of her arrangements. Those wishing to celebrate Sarah’s love of reading may donate in her memory to: Kennebunk Free Library, 112 Main St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

