FALMOUTH – Warren C. Baldwin, M.D. passed away Jan. 5, 2022 peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. He enjoyed his last month celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary and having Christmas Eve dinner with his wife, Jane and family at their home in Falmouth.

He was born in Boston on June 3, 1923, the son of H. Clyde and M. Almira Baldwin. Warren grew up in Waban, Mass. with his younger sister, Elaine. He graduated from Newton High School, where he ran track and played football. In 1940, Warren won the Newton High School Harvard Prize Book as most versatile student. He was active in the Boy Scouts, where he became an Eagle Scout with Gold Palm and served as Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. He was also a member of the B.S.A. Norumbega #10 mounted troops and was their squad leader.

Warren attended Haverford College from 1941-1943, where he won a Rhodes Scholarship that wasn’t fulfilled due to his military service. Known as “Baldy,” he was a kicker on their undefeated 1942 football team. He and his teammates were inducted into the Haverford Hall of Fame in 2008.

Warren was commissioned as a Private First Class in the Army Medical Corps, serving from 1943-1946. He became a First Lieutenant in the Medical Corp Reserves during the Korean War and finished his service as Assistant Chief OB/GYN at Murphy Army Hospital in Waltham, Mass.

He married Dorothy Fitts in 1946. In 1947, Warren earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He practiced medicine the next six years in Detroit, where he did his internship and residency at Henry Ford Hospital. Dr. Baldwin moved to Maine in 1953. He opened his office in Portland and later partnered with Stanley Kent, M.D.

Warren practiced as an OB/GYN, expanding into infertility treatment and oncology. He served terms as president of the Maine chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and president of the New England Obstetrical and Gynecological Society in the 1970s. He received an award from the American Medical Association for his contributions to medical literature. In addition to delivering babies, he successfully helped patients with infertility issues start families and extended the lives of others with cancer treatments.

Warren first fell in love with hiking when he climbed Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire as a child. He was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Adirondack 46-R Club. Over the years he summited all the mountains in New England and New York over 4000 feet high, plus the 100 highest mountains in New England. He repeated many of these climbs with his wife, Jane. Together they hiked extensively with the Ramblers in the United Kingdom, throughout the French, Swiss and Austrian Alps, and in Yugoslavia. They also hiked two of the highest peaks in Mexico. In his later years Warren selected the Lynx Trail to maintain on his favorite Speckled Mountain in Maine. He enjoyed the mountains in winter months by going downhill and cross-country skiing with his family.

Warren took an interest in Mexico after attending the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, eventually building a second home in San Miguel de Allende where he and Jane enjoyed many years of entertaining relatives and friends. He helped design a maternity hospital in San Miguel and was a volunteer medical consultant to the CASA program, educating rural Mexicans on matters relating to procreation and birth control methods.

Warren’s military experience led him to a strong conviction against man’s inhumanity to his fellow man. He provided input to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. as a founding member before it was formally established. He supported causes that promoted advances in medicine and compassionate care, contributing to his alma mater Harvard Medical School, Partners For World Health, The American Red Cross, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Maine Medical Center, Catholic Charities of Maine, and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Warren is survived by his wife, Jane; and his children Rebecca Pease and her husband Samuel of Adelphi, Md., Christine Baldwin and her partner Eric Anderson of Poland Spring, and Charles Baldwin and his wife Deirdra of Durham, N.H. He had four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Jane’s four children, John Rich of Hollis, C. Peter Rich and his wife Catherine of Wales, Tory Rich-Perrotta and her partner Gary of Coventry, R.I., and Jennifer Rich and her partner Thomas Dyhrberg of Scarborough. Jane also has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Warren’s sister, Elaine B. Swanson of Santa Monica, Calif. and her four children survive him. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Speckled.

There will be a notice for a memorial service this spring.

For more information visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Those wishing to make donations in Warren’s memory may consider the Appalachian Mountain Club, Boston; United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.; or any of the other aforementioned organizations.

