Maine offers an abundance of outdoor fun during the winter, but how about something enjoyable indoors, where it is warm and cozy and you can be with others who share your love of food?

Cooking classes hit all the marks.

Now You’re Cooking in Bath offers free virtual cooking demos on Facebook live or its YouTube channel. The demos are at 5 p.m. Thursdays. On Jan. 20, learn to make Monkfish Tagine with Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association. On Jan 27, making minestrone soup will be demonstrated.

Black Tie Catering hosts its classes at One Union Wharf in Portland. Class sizes are six to 12 students, typically run from 6-9 p.m., cost $65/person and require advance registration at theblacktieco.eventbrite.com.

Upcoming topics include:

• Jan. 28 – Braise, Roast and Simmer

• Feb. 11 – Cooking for Couples

• Feb. 25 – Stocks, Sauces and Slow Cooking

• March 11 – Casco Bay Catches

• March 25 – Appetizers around the World

• April 8 – Casco Bay Catches

• April 22 – Lobster 3 Ways ($95)

Maine & Loire has just added wine classes at 59 Washington Ave. in Portland: March 14, Vermouth, and March 28, Alpine France. The limit is 15 people, who must be over the age of 21 and fully vaccinated. Classes are from 5-7 p.m. at $30/person; reservations required at maineandloire.com.

We mentioned this last week but wanted to include the notice with other classes. Oasis Free Clinics in Brunswick is offering virtual cooking classes to raise funds for programs for no-cost primary and dental care to uninsured members of the community. The classes are at 6 p.m.; each class is $75 and requires advance reservations at cookingwithoasis.org. 721-9277.

The schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 15 – Chef Sam Hayward

• Feb. 12 – Christine Burns Rudalevige

• March 12 – Nikaline Iacono

Farm and seafood directory

A reminder about the Maine Farm and Seafood Products Directory, online at extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/farm-product-and-pickup-directory. It’s a resource that includes an interactive map and list of farmers and producers throughout the state. The directory allows visitors to contact or visit food growers and harvesters directly.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: