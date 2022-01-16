SANFORD – Leo E.

Richard “Papa”, 75, of Sanford, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022 after complications with Parkinson’s and Louie Body Dementia.

Leo was born on Feb. 16, 1946 to Mr. Harvey Richard and Mrs. Irma Richard in Sanford. As a child, his memories consist of diving off tall “diving boards” and late night fires at Square Pond. He grew to be a hard worker, taking a job for his father delivering cakes and milk all over nearby towns while studying at St. Ignatius High School.

After graduating from St. Ignatius High School, he went on to study business management at Ottawa University, where he thrived under the watchful gaze of an old woman landlord who shared late night peanut butter and jelly sandwiches while watching their favorite TV show, Star Trek. From there he transferred and graduated from Nasson College with a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude in Business Management and multiple designations from dean’s list to his George Nasson Scholar Award and membership in Alpha Chi.

Immediately after receiving his bachelor’s degree, he was drafted in the Army for the Vietnam War. He received one overseas bar for his deployment to Vietnam where his wife, Doris, and he exchanged love through many letters and recorded cassette tapes. During his time in the Army, he received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

Following his discharge, he started his first job as a supervisor at Value House before moving on and becoming a Family Resource Manager for the bankruptcy courts.

Not too long after he decided to begin his 30-year career as a civilian employee at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Leo and Doris met as teenagers and their love has been unparalleled. Their whole lives are intertwined together as they lived with no regrets, always taking the chance to don their cowboy boots and spin off into the night.

They have set the true standard of love and life that their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren can only aspire to find.

In 2006, Leo retired and spent hours of his time reading science fiction and bringing his grandkids to the library. The winter months were cherished by Leo, as he arrived early mornings to his son-in-law’s house for a full day of snowmobiling. He was an avid yard sale shopper and handyman who taught his family to always look for a deal.

Leo is survived by wife, Doris Richard; and children Melissa Desrochers and Michael Richard. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, and Lydia Desrochers, and Silas Richard; along with his two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Levi Desrochers. Leo is also survived by his two siblings, Gerald Richard and Lucille Seavey.

Leo was a devout Christian of simple comforts and a humble spirit. He loved his family to no end and with unceasing patience. Leo, or Papa, you’ve taught us many valuable lessons and leave us with memories that make us laugh, cry, and smile. Thank you is not enough, but we thank you anyways.

Services will be held at Saint Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or given online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous