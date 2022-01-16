WELLS – Louis Charles Consalvo, 83, of Wells, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Benchmark Senior Living in Rye, N.H.

Louis was born in Biddeford on July 17, 1938, a son of Louis Donato and Joan (Bernier) Consalvo. He attended Saco schools and was a star athlete at Thornton Academy in both baseball and basketball. He graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1956. Nearly 60 years ago Louis married his beautiful wife, Patricia Spirounias.

Louis and Patricia lived in Wells where they raised their family. Louis was employed in the Boston area as a Business Agent and labor negotiator for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW); a career spanning over 30 years. They then retired to St. Augustine, Fla. and Santee, S.C. for a time, making their final home in Wells where they resided for over five years.

Louis had a passion for sports, especially baseball. Following his graduation from Thornton Academy, he attended Iowa State, leaving school early to play in the Brooklyn Dodgers farm system. He was an avid golfer, living and playing primarily at Santee Country Club during his retirement years in South Carolina. Lou also found time to help coach the American Legion team in Biddeford in the mid ’90s, where he was part of a state championship team. He loved gardening, spending hours upon hours tending to a variety of vegetables and plants.

Most of all, Louis loved his family and the time he spent with his wife and children. He will be sadly missed.

Louis was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Consalvo on Nov. 21, 2021.

Louis is survived by his son, Nicholas Consalvo and wife Katherine Consalvo, daughter, Stephanie Consalvo; brother, David Consalvo and wife Francis, sister, Joanne Neithercut; grandsons Bryce Consalvo and Hunter Kitchens.

Services will be private. To view Louis’ memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

